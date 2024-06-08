Meghan Trainor recalled a harrowing experience while pregnant with her second child. Trainor, who shares two children, Riley and Barry, with Daryl Sabara, recalled experiencing a miscarriage scare in the middle of an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Mystic Kitchen’s “Last Meals,” Meghan Trainor revealed she discovered she was expecting a second child a month after performing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Trainor was reportedly bleeding during the performance but chalked off the blood as her period

The “All About That Bass” singer did not take a pregnancy test until a month later when she realized she was expecting. Meghan explained that she had multiple interviews lined up for the day when she took the test.

“That morning, I was stoked, beaming with joy; I videotaped it,” Trainor revealed. “I did interviews, and they were like, ‘How are you?’ I said, ‘I’m thriving.’ I was so happy.”

However, when Meghan Trainor made it to her last interview with Ryan Seacrest for the day, she was reportedly “gushing blood.”

Trainor said she recalled thinking, “I ruined a chair” before the miscarriage scare set in but was level-headed through the interview despite struggling with her emotions. Trainor recalled, “I did that whole interview like, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry,’ and then got through it. I shut the computer and was like, ‘Hey team, I think I’m miscarrying right now.'”

She added, “I went to the bathroom and saw what was happening, and I was like, alright, I had a baby this morning, and now they’re gone.’

Meghan Trainor then tested herself multiple times, and the “stick still said positive.”

Trainor then went to a doctor for a six-week scan and discovered she was ten weeks along. Trainor recalled, “At six weeks, I went in, and she goes, ‘Woah, that’s a 10-week-old baby.”‘ She added, “I was like, ‘I’ve been pregnant this whole time?!’ So I was pregnant ever since the [Jimmy] Fallon performance.”

Trainor welcomed her second child, Barry, in 2023.

