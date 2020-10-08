A couple of days ago we told you that Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot, was the third highest-paid actress in Forbes Highest-Paid Actress Of 2020. Now we are here to tell you exactly how she got that top spot (she earned $31.5 million (almost Rs 231 crores) this year). As per reports she earned over Rs 146 crore ($20 million) for her role in her upcoming Netflix film.

Yes, you read that, right! Gadot earned a whopping $20 million for Netflix’s Red Notice, which also stars actor like Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

According to reports in the International Business Times, the star cast of the Red Notice were paid $20 million for the project. This means Gal Gadot’s earned the same as Johnson and Reynolds and is a positive sign that female actors too may start getting paid the same as their male counterparts in the future.

With platforms like Netflix have huge a budget, they are taking a step towards removing the pay difference between male and female actors. This is happy news for female actors who have raised their voice against the pay difference based on gender in the past.

Talking about Gal Gadot’s earning for Wonder Woman, the Amazon princess was paid only $300,000 (over Rs 2 crore) for the Wonder Woman (2017). And now, as per reports in Variety, Gadot will earn $10 million (over Rs 73 crore) for Wonder Woman 1884.

Talking about the Forbes list, Sofia Vergara of Modern Family fame bagged the top spot with an earning of $43 million (over Rs 314 crore). Coming in second was Angelina Jolie, who earned $35.5 million (over Rs 260 crore) this year. Coming in the fourth and fifth positions were Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep respectively.

Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 has been having a change of release dates owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. The film was supposed to release in June this year, but then it was changed to July then August, and as per latest reports, the date is December 2020 now.

