Chadwick Boseman Was Blessed By God's Light While Making Da 5 Bloods, Says Spike Lee

Chadwick Boseman’s sudden demise has left a void in the world and we miss him almost every day. The 43-year-old was incredibly talented and has done some amazing work in the West including films like Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods and 21 Bridges.

Da 5 Bloods director recently revealed to a publication that Boseman’s death came as a shock to him.

In a conversation with Variety, Spike Lee spoke about Chadwick Boseman’s health while shooting Da 5 Bloods and said, “I didn’t know Chad was sick. He did not look well, but my mind never took that he had cancer. It was a very strenuous shoot. I mean, we all didn’t get to Vietnam until the end of the movie at Ho Chi Minh City. But that other stuff, the jungle stuff, was shot in Thailand. It was 100 degrees every day. It was also at that time the worst air pollution in the world. I understand why Chadwick didn’t tell me because he didn’t want me to take it easy. If I had known, I wouldn’t have made him do the stuff. And I respect him for that.”

Recalling the night, when Boseman passed away, Lee said, “That night, for some reason, I went to bed early. And the fact that I went to bed early, I woke up early. It must have been I was tired. I went to open my phone, and my phone — the whole thing had been blowing up. I turned it off. I was in shock.”

Spike rewatched the film recently and reminiscing about a particular scene where Chadwick’s character Norman Earl Holloway was bathing in a heavenly white line, he said, “I felt it when we shot it. It was God’s heavenly light. We didn’t have light. You know, Delroy [Lindo] is talking to the camera, talking about his conversation with God? We go up, and we come down and we find this heavenly light. It’s Chadwick standing in that light, in that pose. That was God up there. I don’t care what nobody says. That was God’s heavenly light, because that scene’s not lit. That’s natural light. And that was God sending heavenly light on Chadwick.”

Concluding the scene, he said, “There’s a line in the movie where Clarke [Peters] says he’s the best damn soldier ever. And Chadwick was — is — a soldier. This is conjecture: There’s a possibility he thought this might be his last film. And God gave him one more with ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ But now looking at that, he was playing it. Stormin’ Norman says, ‘If I have to go out, I’m going gangbusters.’ And that’s what he did.”

Chadwick Boseman was an angel in the form of a human being and there’s no denying that.

