Including Chadwick Boseman, As Many As 7 Posthumous Oscar Nominees For 2021?

The year 2020 has been a worse nightmare for the field of arts. We saw several gems from the film fraternity bidding a final goodbye to us. Most recently, it was Chadwick Boseman who breathed his last due to colon cancer. With such a tragic loss in cinema, the year of 2021, could see as many as seven posthumous nominees.

Advertisement

Starting with Boseman, there are high chances that he would bag a nomination for his upcoming Netflix flick, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The film is his final performance, which is directed by George C. Wolfe. From Netflix’s side, it’s still unclear about the category in which the actor would be placed.

Advertisement

As per Variety, a source close to Oscars campaign states that Chadwick Boseman is likely to be featured in Supporting Actor category. Also, in the same category, the actor might get nominated for Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Apart from Boseman, late Jack Fincher is likely to be nominated for Mank in the ‘Best Original Screenplay’ category. Audrey Wells who passed away in 2018, had written script for Netflix’s Over the Moon. The film will be streaming on 23rd October.

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy passed away in April 2020. Andrew Ahn’s Driveways released post his death. The 2019 release is expected to bag a nomination for Dennehy.

Pixar’s upcoming Soul has a song of late Curtis Mayfield who died in 1999. It is covered by artist Jon Batiste. It’s still unclear if singer-songwriter Mayfield will get an Oscar nomination as he passed away two decades ago. For Pixar’s Onward, animation artist Robb Gibbs, who passed away in April 2020, might bag a nomination.

Renowned hairstylist Charles Gregory Ross passed away in April 2020. For upcoming The United States vs. Billie Holiday, she is likely to bag a place in the ‘Makeup and Hairstyling category’.

Meanwhile, speaking of Chadwick Boseman‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the first look was unveiled by Netlfix, a day ago. As per the first look pictures revealed by Netflix’s official handle, Chadwick Boseman in a tuxedo is looking all classy.

Must Read: Nicki Minaj & Hubby Kenneth Petty Are Parents Now, Gender Of The Baby…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube