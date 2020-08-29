Remembering Chadwick Boseman AKA Black Panther: Here’s A List Of His Top 10 Worldwide Grossers

Just when we were expecting pandemic to end soon so that we could watch Black Panther 2 in the near future, Chadwick Boseman gave us a shock of life. The actor who made the Marvel superhero character iconic with his performance and charm is no more among us. The whole world is mourning the actor’s demise and even we feel like pressing the keyboard buttons has become too difficult.

But as we hope Chadwick Boseman is now in a better place, let’s have a look at the top-grossing films of his career.

1) Avengers: Endgame

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther gave his fans several amazing moments to cherish in the film. Along with the whole superhero brigade, he was one of the highlights of the film. Avengers: Endgame is Boseman’s highest grosser with a worldwide business of $2,798 million.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

Before Avengers: Endgame, Chadwick Boseman treated his fans as a Black Panther in Infinity War. It was a really emotional moment when Thanos’ snap disintegrates Black Panther and he loses his life. The film did a business of $2,048 million. Infinity War was, in fact, MCU’s first film to cross $2 billion mark.

3) Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman nailed it as he played the role of Wakanda Prince T’Challa aka Black Panther. It was his 2nd film with MCU after Captain America: Civil War and he was already a big name. The film did a business of $1,347 million.

4) Captain America: Civil War

Chadwick made his MCU debut as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War. Also starring Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson among others the film proved to be huge at the box office. The worldwide business of the film was $1,153 million according to Box Office Mojo.

5) Gods Of Egypt

Before joining MCU, Chadwick Boseman also featured in the 2016 action fantasy film Gods Of Egypt. Directed by Alex Proyas, the film starred Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites, Élodie Yung, Courtney Eaton, Rufus Sewell, Gerard Butler & Geoffrey Rush along with Boseman. Gods Of Egypt is Boseman’s 5th highest grosser as it did a business of $151 million.

6) 42

Chadwick played the role of Jackie Robinson, an American baseball player in 42. Directed by Brian Helgeland, the 2013 film did a worldwide business of $97 million.

7) 21 Bridges

Brian Kirk’s 2019 action thriller 21 Bridges had Chadwick Boseman playing the role of Andre Davis. The film did a worldwide business of $50 million.

8) Get On Up

Chadwick Boseman played the role of James Brown in the 2014 biographical film based on his life. Directed by Tate Taylor, Get On Up did a global business of $33 million.

9) Draft Day

In 2014 only, he did another film Draft Day which brought in collections of $30 million. Directed by Ivan Reitman, the film featured Chadwick Boseman as Vontae Mack.

10) Marshall

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the 2017 film had Chadwick in the role of real-life American lawyer Thurgood Marshall. The film did a business of $10 million at the box office.

Rest In Peace, Chadwick Boseman!

