When you thought 2020 couldn’t be worse, we get yet another reason why it is the worst year ever. Chadwick Boseman, known for his role of King T’Challa in Black Panther, has lost his life due to colon cancer and we don’t even know how to react?

It’s been a couple of months since we saw the pictures of Chadwick losing weight started doing rounds on the internet. The fans were shocked to see the state he was in his final days.

On Friday night, Boseman’s team confirmed the reports and said, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.”

The official statement also included, “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progresses to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Chadwick Boseman was recently praised for his impeccable performance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. The statement also added, “It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Well, it goes without saying that this year has been the worst as far as taking artists from the world is concerned. Our prayers are with Chadwick Boseman’s family, may his soul rest in eternal peace.

