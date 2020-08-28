Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is being highly awaited by people all over the world. It finally had its international release recently and the first country to witness the release was Korea.

The film started pretty well at the Korean box office as it had its first previews on last Saturday and Sunday. But due to rise in the coronavirus cases, later the footfalls dropped heavily.

As per Variety, Tenet got its proper release on Wednesday (Aug 26) and collected $596,000 from 2,228 sites. On Thursday, there was a reduction in the number of sites as it reached 2,179. However, the collections remained similar i.e. $596,000. The total business of the film including previews is $2.146 million and the film has been viewed by a total number of 301,424, report KoBiz.

Now the collections for Tenet are okay but the sad part is they are dropping considerably with each passing day. A per-screen average for the film on Saturday was $623 and on Sunday it went down to $595. On Wednesday the average touched a low of $371 and by the time it reached Thursday, the per-screen average was $271.

This has happened because the restrictions have been increased by the government after a surge in COVID-19 cases. While cinemas are still open, the social distancing rules have been made stricter. The seating capacity of the country’s leading exhibitor CJ-CGV has been reduced from 70% to 50%. Due to which the properties had to refund the money of a large number of audience.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section.

