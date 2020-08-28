Comic book writer and artist, Jim Starlin creates a new villain! Starlin, who is well-known for creating villains such as Darth Vader, Cruella de Vil, the Joker, and Hans Gruber has created a new one inspired by Donald Trump.

The villain Plunddo Tram, which is an anagram for Donald Trump, wears a royal purple suit with spikes on the shoulders. It also has blonde hair over his crown. Reportedly, the character will appear in Starlin’s Dreadstar Returns, which is a crowdfunded graphic novel. So far the novel has gathered raised nearly $136,000.

The novel also marks the creator’s return to the Dreadstar mythos for the first time in 30 years, states Hollywood Reporter. The publication also cited that Jim Starlin’s new villain Plunddo Tram has a striking resemblance with the president of the United States.

Jim Starlin’s new comic series will feature a villain inspired by Donald Trump https://t.co/jxR1OJO9Pt pic.twitter.com/oDINB0xNvw — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 27, 2020

Dreadstar Returns, wherein King Plunddo Tram features, is aiming to launch later this year. Starlin also talked about his character and the inspiration behind bringing the character to live. He said, “I actually went back to rewrite the script around those pages because King Plunddo Tram wasn’t quite as despicable as I wanted him to be. I went back and got worse with it.”

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Donald Trump would take it as a compliment. Earlier, his campaign had tweeted a video showing Trump’s face superimposed over Thanos.

Jim Starlin soon slammed the campaign team and pointed out the irony the campaign equating Trump to the mass-murdering villain. Thanos, which was created in the 1970s, is a supervillain best known for wiping out half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers.

What do you think about Jim Starlin’s new villain? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Fact-O-Meter: Christopher Nolan – 11 Films & 0 Flops In A Career Spanning 22 Years!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube