Fact-O-Meter: Christopher Nolan - 11 Films & 0 Flops In A Career-Spanning 22 Years!

Christopher Nolan is a maverick filmmaker and there’s no second thought on it. He is known for his rare combination of giving critically and commercially successful films. In today’s piece, we’ll take a detailed insight.

Nolan along with his brother Jonathan Nolan has gifted some unforgettable masterpieces to cinema enthusiasts. Whenever we watch his films, the focus has needed to be on point as every frame has several meanings to it. With such a hold and passion about the subject, Nolan is amongst the masters of neo-noir and gritty cinema.

For those who are unaware, Christopher Nolan has been part of the industry for around 22 years. In this span of time, the director has made only 11 films. Going by the average, the Inception director is known for delivering one film per two years. The most interesting part of his filmography is, that he is yet to give a box office flop.

In his career, Christopher Nolan has directed Following (1998), Memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), Batman Begins (2005), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020).

In this list, Nolan Tenet is also been included which is currently released in some parts across the globe. Even though the film is high on the budget, it’s said to emerge commercially successful even during the pandemic conditions. Also, the film has been planned to release in major markets, once pandemic gets over.

Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film to date is The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 Billion)

