WWE: Batista, Nikki Bella & Others To Be Inducted In Hall Of Fame In 2021?

WWE Hall Of Fame is an honour for the pro-wrestlers who gave their blood and sweat for the brand. The event which takes place every year is amongst the highly awaited by fans. Now, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the affair for 2020 seems to get postponed to the next year.

Expectedly, the class of 2020 was supposed to get inducted in Hall Of Fame during Wrestlemania 36 weekend. But as we all know, the COVID- 19 spoilt the party. The event didn’t even take place during SummerSlam weekend and now, as per the reports flowing in, fans might have to wait till Wrestlemania 37.

2020’s Hall Of Fame is keenly awaited by fans as stars like Batista, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, JBL and others are expected to be honoured by WWE. Hopefully, the event doesn’t witness a postponement anymore.

WrestleVotes posted the report about the same. Through the Twitter handle, it shared, “WWE’s plan regarding the 2020 Hall of Fame was to do it at a corresponding PPV once fans returned, ideally SummerSlam. That obviously didn’t happen. With no fans until November at the earliest, the plan is now to induct the 2020 class as the class of 2021 during WrestleMania 37.”

Check out the tweet:

Meanwhile, speaking of WWE‘s recent pay-per-view, SummerSlam, the event was a quite entertaining and surprising one. We saw the rise of Universal Champion in the form of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Also, ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns made his return.

