Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are having time of their life. In July, the couple got blessed with the baby boy and since then, the happiness has grown by tenfolds for both. Recently, in a Zoom interview, the Dancing with the Stars pro spoke about his initial reactions on seeing the child.

We have often seen Nikki going all blunt in her talks and Artem always chooses to be silent. But in a recent interview, the star dancer was indulged in a candid chat and spoke about his feelings of being the dad. He even confessed to sobbing like never before.

It was the occasion of a Zoom interview with Entertainment Tonight. While talking about his initial reaction on seeing the child, Artem Chigvintsev quoted, “Oh, I was sobbing, like, so bad when [the] baby arrived. Like, I don’t think people have seen a man sobbing like that. It was awful but in the most joyful way.”

Artem further spoke on what’s the feeling of being the parent of a newborn. “This is like the miracle that people talk about, you know? So just that whole experience, I want to relive every single day. Honestly,” he continued.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to congratulate her fiancé on his return to Dancing With the Stars. The Total Bellas star shared a series of pictures on Instagram. From a baby bump to Artem’s se*y shirtless picture, the former WWE diva shared some beautiful memories while congratulating on behalf of their newborn.

