Justin Bieber Wants To Have A Baby But Hailey Baldwin ISN’T Ready?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a match made in heaven. The couple got engaged out of the blue but their marriage was the talk of the town. Pictures surfaced online in no times, and their fans were sobbing. One thing that most want to witness is their baby. Well, the baby singer is more than ready but the wifey? Not really.

It was just yesterday when Dwayne Johnson created a storm. Justin shared a picture with a little munchkin that he was holding. It was a congratulatory post of Hailey’s sister Alaia who recently welcomed a baby with her husband. “This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021,” wrote The Rock. The comment got viral and fans speculated if it was a hint.

But where does Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s plans of having a baby stand? Not at least in 2020. To begin with, the Boyfriend singer did not even take Dwayne Johnson’s comment seriously. It was just a fun banter that is being wrongly decoded.

A source close to Hollywood Life reveals the same as, “They (Justin Bieber & Dwayne Johnson) are good friends and they love trading jokes back and forth. Justin thinks he’s hilarious and appreciates the love but he’s not taking it seriously, it was purely a joke and in good fun.”

Furthermore, the report reveals that Hailey Baldwin isn’t ready for a child yet. But the cutest part is that Justin isn’t forcing or trying to convince her.

“Justin and Hailey are very much aware that them having babies is on everybody’s mind. It’s almost become a running joke between them at this point because not only family and friends, but fans bring it up on a regular basis. Justin and Hailey know that they want to grow their family and have children at some point. And they’ll know when the time is right. They both love kids and love spending time with the children in their families, but they don’t let the pressure of others force them to take that next step. It’ll happen when it happens,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently were seen partying with Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall.

