Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan are now a family of four. The Grey’s Anatomy actress welcomed her second child with husband Matthew, she announced on Tuesday. The child has been named Lucas Matthew Alan.

Baby Lucas has an elder sister Hayden (3), whose birth Luddington announced in April 2017.

Camilla Luddington shared the happy news via an Instagram post. The new mommy wrote, “After what felt like a year-long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion 🦁 (shoutout to Leo’s!).”

In the picture, the tired but super happy Camilla Luddington all smiles while cradling her newborn infant.

The new mom recently spoke to People magazine and said that it feels “amazing to welcome their second child home.” She said, “Our family has been isolating since March [amid the coronavirus pandemic], which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare. Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he’s here.”

Talking about the kid Lucas, Camilla Luddington revealed that Lucas “was the only boys’ name my husband and I ever really liked.” She added that it was one of the top names for a boy when she was pregnant with Hayden as well.

She said, “When we found out we were having a boy, we knew instantly he would be Lucas! His middle name is my husband’s [first name], Matthew.”

Talking about being pregnant during the pandemic, Camilla Luddington said it was “much more stressful.” She added that she had more daily anxiety as she has concerns about contracting COVID and the potential impact it could have on her pregnancy. She was also worried about if her husband would be able to be present during the birth.

She even revealed that she cried on being told she had to wear a mask during labour. Camilla said her labour lasted 15 plus hours.

In January 2018, Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan announced that they were engaged. They tied the knot in August 2019 during an intimate California coastline ceremony in front of their closest friends and family.

Congratulations to the couple!

