Chris Evans: From Childhood Crush To Tragic Prom Night, 5 Lesser Known Facts About His Life

Chris Evans is that grey-eyed mystery the world has been looking to solve ever since the actor filled the big screen with his charm. While his films and the iconic character Captain America are celebrated and spoken about in length, his personal life is neatly under wraps. The actor has impressed masses across the globe in his 10 years run as the amazing Marvel superhero.

So today, while we have told you pretty much everything about his Avengers character and his surrounding with our daily trivia, we though about shedding light on his personal life. Below listed are 5 lesser-known facts about Chris Evans’ personal life. If you already know them, congratulations, you are a true fan!

His ‘Little Mermaid’ & Disney Obsession

It is a coincidence and well luck that Chris Evans collaborated with the studio that he has been a fan of for ages. Absolutely a kid at heart, his Instagram handle quite explains his love for Disney and his visits to Disney land. So to so that he knows all the songs from the Little Mermaid by heart.

Love For The Simpsons

Chris Evans and Disney are a match made in heaven. Don’t believe us? The actor is a real fan of the cult show The Simpsons and guess who recently acquired 21 Century Fox? Told you, match made in heaven.

Younger Brother Is Gay

Just like you would expect a gentleman to be, Chris Evans is super supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. His brother Scott is out and proud, and Chris is proud of him too. For the unversed, Scott is a television actor and famous for his role in Grace and Frankie.

Childhood Crush

Our beloved Captain America is no exception in this section. While he is a childhood crush for many right now, his heart belonged to Sandra Bullock when he was a kid. It’s Sandra’s magic, and we won’t blame Chris for falling in love with it.

The Tragic Prom Night

Can you believe someone ditched Chris Evans for another guy? That happened you guys. His prom date danced with him all night and later went back to her ex-boyfriend. We still can’t believe this has happened. Well, her loss!

Tell us which fact was the most shocking in the comments section below.

