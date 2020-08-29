Chadwick Boseman: DC Pays A Royal Tribute To The King Of Wakanda

2020 will be going down as one of the worst years in the history of mankind. One shock after the other and the biggest blow came in early this morning when the King of Wakanda, Chadwick Boseman left us all peacefully.

Boseman was incredibly talented and has done some amazing work in the cinema including films like Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges and Marshall to name a few.

Now, we all know that Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther was a Marvel film and DC has been their biggest rival from day one. Yet DC just paid the most beautiful and royal tribute to the king of Wakanda.

DC took to their Twitter and wrote, “To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick.”

All of Boseman’s co-actors are also paying such heartfelt tribute to him and what a gem of a person he was.

Meanwhile, Black Panther actor’s family statement read:

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣

The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

You’ll forever be missed, king!

