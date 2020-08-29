2020 is undoubtedly not the year we were waiting for. Black Panther fame Chadwick Boseman breathed his last due to colon cancer. While his numerous fans across the globe are in shock, Boseman’s friends and contemporaries cannot process his passing away as well. From Ryan Reynolds to Marvel head Kevin Feig to Chris Evans, everyone is offering their heartfelt condolences and remembering their pal.

The Marvel fame battled with colon cancer for four long years. He was diagnosed with it back in 2016. As a statement released by the family, the actor shot all his iconic roles including Black Panther and Da 5 Bloods while he was fighting the life-threatening disease. Chadwick Boseman was with his family in his last moments.

Reacting to his demise, Chris Evan, aka Captain America wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King”.

Remembering Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo known for his character Hulk wrote, “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

Others who reacted to Boseman’s passing away include Chris Pratt, Taika Waititi, Brie Larson, Ryan Reynolds Marvel Studios, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa and others. Below are a few reactions compiled:

We offer our deepest condolences to Chadwick Boseman’s family and pray that his soul rests in peace

Must Read: Lucifer Asks Ranbir Kapoor, Gaitonde & Eleven From Stranger Things ‘What Do You Desire?’ The Answers Are Hilarious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube