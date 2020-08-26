Ryan Reynolds To Star In & Co-Write Netflix's Comedy ‘Upstate’

Ryan Reynolds is on a roll. The Deadpool actor has signed yet another Netflix feature comedy, titled Upstate. Not only will Ryan act in the venture, but he will also be co-writing the script with John August.

For those of you who have joined in late, this project marks the reunion of Reynolds and August. The duo had earlier collaborated for The Nines back in 2007.

While all the details around the project are being kept under tight wraps, it is being reported that Ryan Reynolds will be co-producing the Netflix original. Meanwhile, it is also being stated that the project will be developed as a starring vehicle for Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds is on a roll with Netflix. The actor who was earlier seen in Michael Bay‘s 6 Underground, will soon resume filming for Rawson Marshall Thurber‘s actioner Red Notice. The film also features WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The actor has also reportedly signed a yet-untitled time travel based film that is set to release on Netflix.

John August is the man who has also penned the likes of Big Fish and Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin. Apart from the above-mentioned films, Ryan Reynolds also has The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Free Guy on the way. The release of these films has been pushed owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Well, Reynolds seems to be as busy as any other actor in Hollywood, and fans will get to see ample of him in the months to come. We are truly excited!

