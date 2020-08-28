Angelina Jolie Looks Like A VISION As She Takes Her Kids Out For Dinner Amid The Brad Pitt Drama

Being a single mother ain’t easy these days; or is it? Angelina Jolie had a fairytale love story and wedding with actor and ex-husband, Brad Pitt but it all came crashing down in 2016 when the Maleficent actress filed for divorce.

Their fans called them ‘Brangelina’ with love and the couple share six kids together.

Coming back to the preset time, Angelina Jolie took her kids for dinner at Nobu’s ritzy Malibu location on Thursday. They all arrived in a huge SUV wearing face masks and went inside the restaurant as soon as they reached the location.

The Maleficent actress looked magnificent in a long nude silk dress with a ribbon belt tied on the waist. Jolie wore her signature ‘Ballon Bleu’ Cartier watch worth $31,600 and looked effortlessly chic in it.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Glamorous Angelina Jolie took her children out to have dinner. August 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Pn4LQggf00 — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) August 28, 2020

How does Angelina Jolie manage to look so good all the time?

She has literally not done anything on her face and it’s barely visible except for the eyes and yet looks beautiful as ever. All her kids named Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12 were casually dressed.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is reportedly dating German model, Nicole Poturalski and were recently spotted getting cosy on a date night.

