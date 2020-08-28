Robert Downey Jr. Trying To Revive Johnny Depp's Career With THIS Film

While Johnny Depp is in legal trouble with his former wife, Amber Heard, reports claimed that the actor has not been offered any lucrative films yet. He was last seen in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Robert Downey Jr., who in the past has gone through tough times succumbing to his personal demons, understands the benefits that a second chance can provide. The actor is currently now using his tentacles to revive his good friend Depp’s career.

As per rumours, the Avengers star is trying to induct Johnny Depp as Sherlock Holmes in the third instalment of Sherlock Holmes film series. Until now, the 58-year-old actor has been playing the role of titular Sherlock Holmes in the detective film series.

The third instalment of the famous Sherlock Holmes series is slated to release on December 22, 2021. According to StanFord Arts Review, a senior personnel at Warner Bros has revealed that Robert wants to cast Johnny Depp in the third Sherlock Holmes movie. The film’s other casts include Jude Law and Rachel McAdams.

Robert’s help comes at a time when Disney had dropped Johnny Depp from the upcoming sequel of Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp had been saving the entire swashbuckling franchise so far.

Reportedly, Robert Downey Jr.’s wife Susan, who has been a producer on both entries so far, will also produce the third instalment of Sherlock Holmes series. The couple runs a joint venture called Team Downey Production company.

While Robert Downey Jr. had skillfully pulled off the Sherlock Holmes character, Johnny Depp’s eccentric and bohemian screen persona would be a perfect fit for the role. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

