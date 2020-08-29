Chadwick Boseman Death: Ranveer Singh To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood Remembers The Black Panther Actor

The world is right now processing that fact that our beloved Blank Panther aka Chadwick Boseman has breathed his last. The actor passed away due to colon cancer, and the family announced the new. While Hollywood is broken and mourning his sad demise, Bollywood also has fans of the Wakanda King. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood is reacting to the tragic loss and below is what they have to say.

If you have joined late, Boseman who played the titular character is Marvel’s revolutionary superhero flick Black Panther passed away. The 43-year-old actor was battling colon cancer for the past 4 years. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016. The actor lappeared in Spike Lee’s acclaimed Da 5 Bloods and has been away from the public eye for a while.

While in Hollywood, all his superhero pals including Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, Dwayne Johnson and others have reacted to Chadwick Boseman’s untimely demise, Bollywood is also mourning. Taking to their Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh remembered the actor and offered their condolences.

Arjun Kapoor who seems to be one true Chadwick Boseman fan wrote, “@chadwickboseman u were so graceful & dignified onscreen to know u battled cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well…rest well…#WankandaForever”.

Anupam Kher also reacted to his passing away as he wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever #OmShanti”.

Others include Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Diljit Dosanjh, Neha Dhupia and others also tweeted their respects on Chadwick Boseman’s death. Below are the reactions compiled:

Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! 🙏#WakandaForever #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/zNbJDr7cy1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 29, 2020 No Way Man… Gone too soon 🙏🏾 Fav. Super Hero #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/XyQatpSlXi — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 29, 2020

