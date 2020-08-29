Armie Hammer Birthday: Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Says, "You Are Loved"

‘The Social Network’ and ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor, Armie Hammer celebrated his birthday yesterday. The actor, who turned 34 on Friday, shared a post on Instagram and wrote why he is thankful. Ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers too poured in some love.

Armie shared a picture of his friend Ashton Ramsey hiking at Joshua Tree National Park in California on the social. According to the post, the actor has been residing with Ramsey since his separation. He also mentioned that he has been working in construction with him.

Armie Hammer captioned his post, “This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day. He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for.”

Further saying that he is thankful, Armie Hammer added, “Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude.”

In early July, Armie announced his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers. Despite the split, she too posted a sweet love-filled post for her ex-husband on Instagram. She shared a family picture on her stories wishing him.

She wrote on the picture, “Happy 34th Birthday @armiehammer. You are loved.”

The picture shows the former couple’s daughter, Harper (5), sitting on Armie Hammer’s lap while he blows out some candles. The couple shares another kid together, a boy named Ford (3).

