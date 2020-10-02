Kylie Jenner Shares An Adorable Video Of Daughter Stormi Saying, “Don’t Be Afraid Mommy”

Kylie Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is already a social media star. Yesterday was her first day of home school and she was spotted with her little cousins True, Chicago and Psalm in the videos that her mommy shared.

Advertisement

A while ago, the beauty mogul shared an adorable video of Stormi where Kylie comes and lies in her lap and Stormi says, “Don’t be afraid, mommy” and this will totally melt your heart.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, Kylie Jenner wrote, “she said “don’t be afraid mommy” 😢😍”

What a pure little soul this one is!

Kylie yesterday shared a video of Stormi jumping like a jack in excitement for the first day of school and captioned it, “first day of schooooool 🖤📝”

Look at this little kid, how excited she is!

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s godmother Kathie Lee Gifford made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and offered some advice to the beauty mogul and her sister Kendall Jenner.

Kathie said, “I would tell them, first of all, stay close to God. And they sometimes do! I would tell them to be true to themselves. That’s about it. That’s what I tell everybody”.

The godmother added, “They’re not superstars or billionaires when they come into this world. They were just my dear friend’s children. That’s what all we celebrities are anyway at the end of the day really, we’re just people”

“We have a celebrity crazed culture and we put people on pedestals that we’re not made for. People aren’t supposed to sit where only God should sit. We make huge mistakes [when] we make our idols out of human beings, ’cause they’re going to topple and fall. Unfortunately in our culture people love to see the fall. I hate it. I hate to see people ruined or destroyed,” Kathie concluded.

What are your thoughts on Stormi’s cute video shared by Kylie Jenner? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Donald Trump & Melania Trump Test COVID-19 Positive; Memes Storm Twitter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube