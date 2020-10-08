Ryan Reynolds To Star In Monster Movie's Remake Backed By Universal?

Ryan Reynolds, without any doubt, has become one of the most loved Hollywood stars. His long lineup of confirmed projects and longer speculated is the proof. It turns out, Reynolds is being eyed for one more film and one with the monsters this time. If reports are to go by, Universal and Blumhouse are eying Reynolds to play the lead in the remake of their classic monster film.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Blumhouse has already revived The Invisible Man. The project went on to be a success story with the audience and the critics. In this case, it comes as no surprise that the studio is approaching Universal to revive more classics. And with Blumhouse’s track record, monsters, ghosts and their brigade is ought to follow.

Advertisement

Aa per a report in We Got This Covered, Ryan Reynolds has become the first choice for both the giants. The film that he is considered to play the lead is speculated to be The Phantom of the Opera. It is also been said that there are more actors under consideration, but Ryan is leading the race. Now if he chooses to sign the dotted line or not is with the actor who has a kitty full of projects.

Recently we saw the trailer release of Ryan Reynolds Free Guy. The trailer that impressed everyone across is achieving new feats already. Ryan left everyone impressed with his performance in the trailer, and fans are waiting for more.

Talking about his experience working on Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds in a Comicbook interview said, “I do think [Free Guy is] the best movie-making experience that I’ve ever had easily, but also I think the best movie I’ve ever done. You know, it’s the most kind of pertinent to our times, in that sense. I mean, you know, where I feel Deadpool was like a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out.”

Ryan Reynolds added, “This really to me speaks to a broader kind of spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that but how we are in the world. So, I think that’s one of the reasons I think it’s my favourite movie. But it’s also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast.”

Must Read: The Batman Actress Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless Post Viral N*de Pic Urging Fans To Vote

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube