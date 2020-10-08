Scarlett Johansson is a powerful woman. One of the most popular actresses of Hollywood, she has never shied away from raising her voice against anything that bothers her. Recently we heard her talk about the #MeToo movement as this topic is going to be the main focus in her upcoming movie Black Widow.

Advertisement

Well, the actress has spoken for the women rights. At the Variety’s Power of Women Luncheon in 2016, she gave an impassionated speech on women’s rights. Continue reading to know what exactly she said.

Advertisement

As per reports in The Indian Express, Scarlett Johansson spoke on the importance of planned parenthood along with focusing on women’s rights. She accepted the prize for her contribution to Planned Parenthood and said, “Planned Parenthood has always been there for me and for the 2.5 million men and women who rely on their services annually.”

Scarlett then stressed the imperative for women to have rights over their body. This rights, she said, should not be as a women’s rights issue but a human rights issue.

“A woman’s right to choose what to do with her body shouldn’t just be a woman’s rights issues. It’s the year 2016, and this is a human rights issue. A woman’s right to choose is a deeply personal one and should not be a part of anyone’s political platform,” Scarlett Johansson said.

Further adding to it the actress said, “It is about honouring and respecting women and upholding the law. It is time that we all stand with Planned Parenthood for our sisters, our mothers, our friends and our daughters.” Check out the complete video below:

Well, we absolutely agree with Scarlett Johansson’s thoughts and ideas. Way to go girl! Well apart from all this, Scarlett and her fiancé Colin Josh are getting Halloween ready. They have been in lockdown together in The Hamptons these last few months. The couple was recently spotted going pumpkin shopping. It looks like they are in a happy space.

Well, what do you have to say about Scarlett Johansson’s speech? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Natalie Portman On Jane Foster’s Story, Growing Muscles & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube