Yolanda Hadid Shares A RARE Glimpse Of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl & We’re In Love!

Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was the first to confirm her pregnancy with Zayn Malik. The couple welcomed their baby girl last month. As expected, fans were going crazy over the first pictures. Well, we may have found another glimpse now and it’s an adorable frame.

For the unversed, with their baby announcement, previously Zayn and Gigi had shared the first picture of their baby. Both the pictures witnessed the lil. munchkin clutching her parent’s hand. In a recent development, grandmother Yolanda has thanked the couple for making her ‘Oma’ (granny).

Yolanda Hadid shared a priceless picture with Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter. The picture continued the tradition begun by the parents. The baby girl is seen grasping her grandmother’s hand. She could be seen wearing a super cute white furry sweater. While a part of her body was visible in the frame, it’s the first glimpse of the face that we’re dying for.

“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above….. Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it,” read Yolanda Hadid’s caption.

Check out Gigi Hadid’s mother’s post below:

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik made the announcement of the arrival of their baby girl on September 24. He took to his Twitter handle and shared, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Gigi Hadid, later, revealed that they had welcomed their daughter during the weekend prior to the announcement. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” read her Instagram post.

Albeit, we’re glad to see Gigi, Zayn Malik, as well as ‘oma’ Yolanda Hadid so happy.

