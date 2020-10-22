WWE: Seth Rollins Has Lot To Say About 'Heel' Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns surprised one and all by his heel avatar. After getting lots of ‘boes’ for years, WWE arena has welcomed Roman’s new version with open arms. Now, with all such changes in a gimmick, his ex-tag mate, Seth Rollins has a lot of things to say about his friend.

From being a ‘Shield’ mate to good buddies off the screen, Rollins and Roman share a very good equation. Both superstars have seen each other rising in the industry. No wonder, both pro-wrestlers are well aware of each other’s real self. Recently, Rollins expressed his views on the heel version of ‘the Big Dog’ and as per him, this isn’t new.

Seth Rollins appeared on the recent episode of WWE’s The Bump. There he spoke on his friend, Roman Reigns and his heel version. He said, “Well, look, for anyone who’s known Roman for as long as I have, you’re going to know that this isn’t new. Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him. He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way. I think he’s kind of just got a different lease on the situation and you’re seeing the true Roman Reigns right now.”

“Obviously, physically, he took his time off seriously and he’s in the best shape that he’s ever been in and his in-ring performances have followed suit. I say kudos to Roman Reigns for finally taking the bull by the horns instead of riding the bull. To me, I’m all about it, I’m happy to see his success anywhere he goes and whatever he does,” Seth Rollins added.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns graced the Loaded Management podcast in the last month. There he discussed his possible match with The Rock at Wrestlemania 37 and even spoke about CM Punk. He stated of being the guy who could get best out of the ‘Brahma Bull’.

Speaking of CM Punk, he said, “I don’t like the guy. I don’t know many people who do. I just don’t know many who do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if he’s willing and the fans and audience are going to like it and be into it, then most likely I’m going to be into it.”

