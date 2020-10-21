Legally Blonde 3: Reese Witherspoon Finally Gets A Release Date!

Reese Witherspoon starrer film franchise, Legally Blonde has a fan base of its own. Ever since the second instalment released fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the threequel. Now here’s some exciting news for all the fans – we know when the film will release. Rea don to know the date.

Advertisement

The Reese Witherspoon starrer Legally Blonde 3 will release in May 2022. Witherspoon, who plays Elle Woods in the franchise, had spoken of the project for the first time in 2018. MGM Studios now officially confirmed the release date on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW,” MGM’s official account tweeted along with a GIF of Witherspoon as Woods from the first film.

The news of Legally Blonde 3 comes after the cast’s virtual reunion special on Tuesday. Witherspoon as well as Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Matthew Davis, Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach attended the reunion to celebrate the film.

Talking about the first time Reese Witherspoon spoke about the third instalment of Legally Blonde, in 2018, Reese confirmed the news by posting a video post on Instagram in which she was seen wearing her character’s iconic bedazzled bikini and relaxing in the pool. She captioned the post, “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3”

During an Instagram live session in April, Reese Witherspoon had opened up about Legally Blonde 3 with Jennifer Lopez. During their chat, Lopez mentioned how she watched Legally Blonde with her kids. She said, “It’s so great. And then, my daughter’s like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.’ And I said, ‘There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.'” To this Reese replied, “Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3”

The first film of the franchise released in 2001. It was followed by Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003.

Must Read: John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Got Secretly Married Due To THIS Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube