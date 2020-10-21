Millie Bobby Brown is seriously the princess of Netflix globally. After setting the viewership records on the OTT platform with Stranger Things, she has now done it again with her latest film Enola Holmes.

The Netflix film which saw Millie as Sherlock’s sister Enola started streaming on Netflix from 23 September. The film had Henry Cavill playing Sherlock. And as per the latest update from the OTT giant, it has recorded a viewership of 76 million in just 4 weeks.

Isn’t that amazing? Congrats Enola Holmes team!

However, Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard has edged past it when we talk about views received by all titles on Netflix. The film which released in July received 78 million views in 4 weeks.

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt starrer Project Power also received huge viewership of 75 million in 4 weeks. Following these 3 titles are The Kissing Booth 2 with 66 million views, American Murder: The Family Next Door with 52 million views.

Netflix’s one of the official Instagram channels @netflixfilm shared the data. The post has been captioned as saying, “Some stats and facts about the top movies on Netflix in the last few months 📣”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Docu-series, The Social Dilemma which created a huge uproar on the web world recently has also reportedly got 38 million viewership. Apart from this Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson was seen by 48 million members, The Umbrella Academy by 43 million and Lucifer (38 million). Cobra Kai leads all the shows as it garnered a viewership of 50 million.

While the quarter has been good for Netflix none of its films of shows could cross previous highest Extraction. The Chris Hemsworth starrer had got a viewership of 99 million when it released in April this year.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Netflix is now planning a spin-off in the Sherlock Holmes character. As reported by What’s On Netflix, a movie on Sherlock Junior is on its way soon. Now that would be really interesting, won’t it?

