The Hilary Swank-starrer science fiction series, Away, will not be renewed for a second season.

News of the cancellation comes six weeks after the show’s first season streamed on September 4 on Netflix, according to Variety.

The 10-episode series has Hilary Swank playing astronaut Emma Green, who leads the first crewed expedition to Mars aboard the spaceship, Atlas. The mission is called Mars Joint Initiative and comprises an international crew from different countries including India. Tension rises when some members of the crew question Green’s leadership.

Apart from Hilary Swank, Away also features Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, Talitha Bateman and Veena Sood. It was created by Andrew Hinderaker and inspired by Chris Jones’ article of the same name.

