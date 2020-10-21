Even with us having to wait for almost two more years to see James Cameron’s Avatar 2 in theatres, the excitement for the same hasn’t dwindled. Actress Sigourney Weaver, who is known for her role as Dr Grace Augustine in the first film, has been keeping the hype for same high by sharing pictures and tidbits during interviews.

Advertisement

The Alien actress recently spoke up about doing her stunts in the Cameron directorial as well as the concerns she had while doing it. Read more about it below.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with The New York Times (as carried via IndieWire) Sigourney Weaver, who was 70 at the time of filming Avatar 2, said that she wanted to do the stunts by herself. She said, “My hope is that what I receive from the universe is even more outrageous than anything I can think of.” The Avatar 2 actress added, “I don’t really say to myself, ‘Well, you can’t do this.’ Or ‘You can’t do that.’ Let me at it! And we’ll see.”

Sigourney Weaver continued, “I had some concerns. But that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it. I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh, she’s old, she can’t do this.'”

During the same interaction, Sigourney revealed that she spent a massive part of her prep work deep-sea diving in Key West, Florida, and Hawaii. There she said she would recline on the ocean floor while manta rays glided over her. She added that she trained with elite military divers so that she could hold her breath (after a big gulp of supplemental oxygen) for more than six minutes.

Sigourney Weaver added that the longer she and the other cast members could hold their breath underwater, the more director James Cameron could shoot in a single period.

Talking about Avatar 2, director James Cameron recently confirmed that the filming of the live-action is finished. He also revealed that filming of Avatar 3 is nearing completion as well. As per reports, about ten percent of Avatar 3 remains to be filmed.

Owing to the pandemic, The Avatar sequels were delayed by Walt Disney Studios in July. The film, which was initially set to release on December 17, 2021, will now make it to the screens on December 16, 2022. All the following sequels have shifted forward one year as well.

Must Read: Harry Styles Grabs Lunch With Co-Star Florence Pugh & Netizens Have The Most Crazy Reactions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube