Actress Kate Bosworth has revealed how the impressive performance of Hollywood star Mel Gibson helped her better her performance in their upcoming film, Force Of Nature.

The action thriller sees the actress play Gibson’s on-screen daughter.

“Mel has so many great, distinct behavioural mannerisms. I watched him on set and worked to pick up some of what he did, to mirror his behaviour as his daughter, like a daughter naturally would have done in a real family,” said Kate Bosworth.

“We all as people are effected by our parents. To be able to explore that dynamic with Mel and under such extreme circumstances was great. It was like having specific touchstone moments to ground the emotional depth for the character,” Kate Bosworth added.

Directed by Michael Polish, the film also stars Emile Hirsch, David Zayas and Stephanie Cayo.

“Force of Nature”, brought to India by PVR Pictures, will hit theatres on October 23.

