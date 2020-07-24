Actor Mel Gibson was tested positive for coronavirus back in April, according to his representatives. He was in the hospital for a week and has since then tested negative for multiple times.

The actor is best known for his role in the ‘Mad Max’ movies.

Representatives of Mel Gibson talked to the Daily Telegraph Australia, “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

Gibson, who is 64-years-old, was recently in the news. He was accused of anti-Semitism and homophobia by actress Winona Ryder. Gibson’s representative said Ryder was lying “about it over a decade ago when she talked to the press and lying about it now.”

Ryder did not take the allegations back and wished Mel Gibson “well on this lifelong journey.”

Mel Gibson was last seen in his passion project, ‘The Professor And The Madman’ in 2019. The movie was based on how the Oxford English Dictionary came into being. Gibson had wanted to direct the film at first but later changed his mind. He then hired Farhad Safinia as the new director. Safinia was Gibson’s co-screenwriter for the movie ‘Apocalypto’.

‘The Professor And The Madman’ was not a success and also faced legal issues.

Meanwhile, many other celebrities had also been found positive for coronavirus in the past few months. The list includes Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Rita Wilson, etc.

