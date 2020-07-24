Box Office: Avengers: Endgame SURPASSED Jurrasic Park’s Domestic Lifetime In Mere 3 Days (Fun ‘Number’ Fact)

First of all, let us make it very clear that the box office comparison between Avengers: Endgame and Jurrasic Park is ‘fun’ intended. Both films belong to different decades and were helmed by maverick filmmakers like Russo Brothers and Steven Spielberg respectively.

First introducing our record smasher Avengers: Endgame, the film released in 2019 rewrote the history of all sorts. It was bound to become the highest grosser of all time and it did achieve that feat by beating James Cameron’s Avatar. Inclusive of re-runs, Endgame managed to collect $2.797 billion across the globe.

On the other hand, speaking about Jurrasic Park, the film was released in 1993 and garnered highly positive reviews. Back then, the film amassed a whopping sum of $912 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It was a monstrous box office hit.

Enough about the lifetime collections, now heading straight to the domestic performance. Jurrasic Park in its lifetime run collected a healthy domestic total of $357.06 million, which was surpassed by Avengers: Endgame is mere 3 days by making $357.11 million. We know, the box office has undergone some big changes during the period between the two releases, but this lesser-known feat achieved by Endgame is simply amazing.

Speaking about Endgame’s lifetime domestic run, it wrapped up at $853 million.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame’s record-breaking had taken even Russo Brothers by surprise. Addressing the same, Anthony Russo had said, “We were definitely surprised. We knew the movie was good but you can never predict something like this,” reports CNBC.

