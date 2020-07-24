The Kissing Booth 2 Co-Stars & Ex-Flames Joey King & Jacob Elordi Open Up On How DATING Is Hard In Hollywood

With the much awaited The Kissing Booth 2 all set to release, the lead pair of the film Joey King and Jacob Elordi has been busy with digital promotions of the same. The original, The Kissing Booth (which released in 2018), emerging a great success and the audience has great expectations from the sequel too.

The Kissing Booth 2 co-stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi made a cute couple when they were in a relationship. The duo was without a doubt one of the most liked and adored couples in Hollywood when they were dating. It was in 2017 while filming The Kissing Both the duo got closer to each other and started dating, but latter in 2018 they split and headed separate ways which did break hearts of many.

In an interview with etonline.com, during the promotions of The Kissing Booth 2, Joey King shared her thought on what dating in Hollywood is like. The 20-year-old actress was quoted saying, “In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you’re doing. And I think it’s very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they’re owed an explanation, but I understand.”

“For me, I’ve publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it’s all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable. And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient.” added The Kissing Booth 2 actress.

Talking about the same, Joey King’s ex and also her The Kissing Booth 2 co-star Jacob Elordi said, “Initially it did bother me. Still in back of the head somebody you don’t know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it’s got nothing to do with me.”

“Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it’s kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn’t affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it.” added Elordi.

The college rom-com The Kissing Booth 2 revolves around the life of Joey King aka Elle who makes post-high school plans, juggles a long-distance romance with Jacob Elordi aka Noah, a changing friendship with Joel Courtney aka Lee and her attraction to a new classmate.

The teen-romantic-drama is been helmed by Vince Marcello released today on Netflix.

