Just a day ago, Demi Lovato took to Instagram and shared some fantastic news. The actress-singer posted pictures with now-fiancé Max Ehrich announcing their engagement. The “Give Your Heart a Break” singer looked stunning in a white dress while Max sported a complete black look.

And now Demi took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself watching The Wedding Planner. The 2001 film, which stars Jennifer Lopez as a wedding planner is about her falling in love with the groom while planning his nuptials. We have to say this is indeed a fantastic way to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Demi Lovato’s caption read: “Why yes, I AM WATCHING THE WEDDING PLANNER TODAY CAUSE I’MI’M GETTING MARRIED Y’ALLLLLLLY’ALLLLLLL!!!!”

Check Out Demi Lovato’s post below:

Max Ehrich asked Lovato to marry him in Malibu, California. He gave her a stunning diamond ring crafted by celebrity jeweller Peter Marco. The silver band featured an emerald cut diamond stone flanked by two trapezoid diamond side stones.

Diamond expert Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, told PEOPLE that the centre stone appears to be approximately seven to nine carats. She estimates the price range of the sparkler to be between $200,000 to $300,000.

Along with the pictures she shared Demi Lovato wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

We wish the bride-to-be loads of wishes for her special day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!