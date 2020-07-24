Maren Morris On Mommy Shamers: "We All Feel Like We S*ck..."

Singer Maren Morris is completely against mommy shamers.

Morris recently made headlines when a section of social media users criticised her for posting a picture in a low-cut top. Now, in a chat show, she opened up on the criticism, slamming trollers, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously comes from a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticise someone else that’s brand new at this. We all feel like we s*ck in the beginning anyways,” she explained.

Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd became proud parents to their son Hayes in March this year.

Also, the singer has decided to be a little more private about her son on social media.

“It’s been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like I can take someone saying my music sucks, or I’m ruining country music, but for some reason the ‘mother card’, I just can’t emotionally handle right now. So I’m just going to protect myself and him from it,” she added.

