Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick & Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place 2 Release Pushed To 2021

The wait among Hollywood movie buffs for the release of two of the most awaited films of the year, Tom Cruise led action-drama ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ & Emily Blunt starrer horror venture ‘A Quiet Place 2‘, has got extended. Following the ongoing crisis globally amid COVID-19 Paramount Pictures has pushed the release dates of both the films to 2021.

With release dates getting pushed further, cine-goers and movie lovers have been left with no options, but to wait till next year to catch Tom Cruise’s action drama and Emily Blunt’s horror venture on the big screen.

For those unversed, this isn’t the first time where both the films, Tom Cruise led ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Emily Blunt’s ‘A Quiet Place Part 2‘ have been postponed.

Tom Cruise starrer was initially slated to release on 26th June 2020, but following the pandemic and lockdown, it was delayed to 23rd December 2020, and now it has been pushed to 2nd July 2021.

Similar is the case with Emily Blunt’s horror film, ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’ was initially slated to release on 20th March 2020, but the ongoing crisis forced the makers to push it to 4th September 2020, and now it has got a new release date in 23rd April 2021.

As per a report from hollywoodreporter.com, Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson said in a statement, “We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theaters. We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

More about Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise starrer is a sequel to 1986 released Hollywood hit Top Gun. Tom Cruise will be portraying the iconic role of Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, a US Navy Pilot.

Whereas speaking about A Quiet Place Part 2, the horror film led by Emily Blunt is a sequel to 2018 released A Quiet Place.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!