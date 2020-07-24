Singer Chris Brown, along with Jacquees, has released their latest song ‘Put In Work’. The duo will also be releasing the music video later this week. The song is already a big hit amongst fans, who took to social media to share their love and excitement.

One user wrote, “That @chrisbrown featuring Jaquees #PutInWork (fire).” People also called the song as “dope”. At the same time, fans said that even though the song is Jacquees’ and Brown is just a part of it, the ‘King of R&B’ is so good that ‘he took over the song once again.’

But not everyone is happy. One user said, “I’m kinda bored by these contemporary RnB songs. Those 355 layers on the voice are so annoying. Recently R&B Chris been at his best when he gave tracks sum type of ‘personality’ (Aura, Dear God, Come Home Tonight, Liquor, This Ain’t, Gravity…).

To this, someone replied, “A Chris Brown fan with a sense? Wow thought this was impossible. I been saying that contemporary s*x song bs gotta go for a long time.”

As everyone knows, Chris Brown is an expert in the slow R&B style but people wonder why he has not made it as big as he is capable of. When Brown made his self-title debut album in 2005, it was a super hit. It earned success and praise from all over. He was predicted to be one of the greatest singers of all time but something happened.

In 2009, he got into a severe altercation with his then-girlfriend Rihanna. So much so that she had to be taken to the hospital with bruises and injuries. Chris Brown was heavily criticised for the same.

While speaking to TV host Larry King, Chris Brown talked about the incident, “That’s not who I am as a person, and that’s not who I promise I want to be.” He also said that the incident would always haunt and define him.

That is why fans believe that if the incident hadn’t taken place, Chris Brown would have been in a much better space to work towards lot more success.

