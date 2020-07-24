Taylor Swift On Her New Album 'Folklore' & Release Of Cardigan Music Video: "I’ve Poured All Of My Whims, Dreams, Fears & Musings Into It"

Pop sensation Taylor Swift had a surprise in store for her fans as she announced the release of the new album, ‘Folklore’ at midnight. What triggered more excitement was the news that she has roped in two regional musicians for the same. Justin “Bon Iver” Vernon and St. Paul jazz drummer JT Bates have contributed to the album and below is all you need to know.

Announcing the album on her Instagram handle, Taylor Swift wrote, “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that did happen. I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into (it). I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

The pop star revealed that the album will have 16 songs in total, but the physical deluxe edition will have a bonus track. In her next post, Taylor Swift shared how her imagination has gone wild in the lockdown, and ‘Folklore’ is the result of the same.

The hitmaker released the song video of the first track, Cardigan last night. Announcing the release of the video, Taylor Swift wrote, “The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”

For ‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift first approached Aaron Dessner to collaborate with her over the internet. Later Dessner introduced her to Justin Vernon. Swift and Vernon have written a track Exile together. Rest of the album is a collaboration between Taylor and her long-time partners Jack Antonoff and William Bower.

‘Folklore’ is available on vinyl, CD and cassette. Taylor Swift has also announced that she will be selling a special edition with eight different covers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!