Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch good movies in theatres. The pandemic has made it difficult to visit anywhere in public place. For more than 5-6 months, cinema halls in India were shut. From October 15, in some parts, theatres have started functioning again. Looks like the audience will now get to enjoy Mel Gibson starter Force of Nature.

Advertisement

The Micheal Polish directorial follows the story of two policemen who are tasked with the job of evacuating a building during a lethal hurricane. The twist comes when one of the residents refuses to leave. The film also stars Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth and David Zayas.

Advertisement

In India, the government has allowed 50 per cent occupancy in cinema halls as of now, amid stringent Covid precaution measures. Cinemas in several states including Delhi-NCR opened doors to patrons on Friday after seven months. So the Mel Gibson-starrer Hollywood action flick, Force Of Nature, is set for a theatrical release in India on October 23.

Cinema theatres opened for the audience on Friday, with re-release of old films. Among films running right now are “Tanhaji“. “Kedarnath”, and “Thappad”. Public response has been extremely cautious on day one, and in many places occupancy was as low as 20 to 30 people. Most in the film trade are looking for people to regain the confidence to visit cinema halls at this point, rather than expect outstanding box office returns.

Must Read: Chris Evans’ Love Note For His Pet Dodger Is Every Dog Lover!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube