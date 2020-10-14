The wait is finally over. Since being shut down in March, theatres in major parts of the country are all set to reopen from tomorrow, October 15. But which movies will be screened there and which won’t? Will 2020 films like Tanhaji and Malang re-release? Will digital films like Dil Bechara and Sadak 2 make it to the silver screen? Well, we are here to help with that. Scroll down to know which movie will be making it to the big screen soon.

Advertisement

As per the Unlock 5 guidelines by the Home Ministry, cinema halls can operate at 50 % capacity starting tomorrow. The MHA released the new set of guidelines, and a standard operating procedure (SOP) will also be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the same.

Advertisement

As per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, a couple of Bollywood films are all set to re-release in theatres as soon as they open from tomorrow. Some of the Hindi films scheduled for the first week include some 2020 releases. These films are Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Taapsee Pannu led Thappad and Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer Malang.

Besides these, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s 2018 film Kedarnath will also re-release on the silver screen soon. More Bollywood films will also be scheduled in the coming days.

While this is amazing news for moviegoers, we have also learnt that films that took the digital way during the lockdown may not make it to most theatres. As per another tweet by the trade analyst, leading multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, Carnival and #Cinepolis will not screen films that premiered on OTT platforms. Multiplex chains had criticised the moves of producers releasing films digitally during the lockdown.

These films include Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release Dil Bechara, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, Vidyut Jammwal’s action thriller Khuda Haafiz, the biopic of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo.

Will you be heading to theatres to re-watch these films? Also, do you want to see the digitally released films in theatres? Let us know in the comments below

Must Read: Pathan: Deepika Padukone & John Abraham To NOT Join Shah Rukh Khan In The Mumbai Schedule?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube