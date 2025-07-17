Opus did not make much noise when it first hit theaters. The A24 psychological drama, released in March, followed a writer played by Ayo Edebiri as she visited a mysterious pop icon, portrayed by John Malkovich.

The film came with a modest $10 million price tag but only managed to earn around $2.1 million at the global box office. It was not exactly a strong start, not by any standards and things got tougher for A24 when they followed it up with Death of a Unicorn, which also landed without much impact.

‘OPUS’ is now available to stream on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/VvWLZ95S92 — Ayo Edebiri HQ (@edebiriupdates) July 11, 2025

Opus Becomes a Top Title on HBO Max in the US

However, things have started shifting for Opus after its move to streaming. Since dropping on HBO Max on July 11, the film has raced up the platform’s charts. Now, as of July 17, it has reached the no. 3 spot among the most-watched movies in the United States, trailing only behind Sinners from Ryan Coogler and Jason Momoa’s 2025 box-office juggernaut, A Minecraft Movie (per Flixpatrol).

While the critical reception had been mixed earlier, holding a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ audience scale, it is now finding a new rhythm online. More people are watching it and a new kind of appreciation is slowly forming.

Ayo Edebiri’s Career Outside The Bear Continues to Evolve

Ayo Edebiri, at the center of Opus, has been having a busy run outside The Bear. From her beginnings in stand-up and writing, she has branched into everything from teen comedies like Bottoms to high-profile animation like Inside Out 2, which became the biggest film of her career with nearly $1.7 billion globally. Not everything has clicked financially, with Opus being a prime example but her range has kept her in the spotlight. Even the misfires are starting to turn around.

Jeremy Allen White, another Bear regular, has also kept things moving post-Carmy. After years as Lip Gallagher on Shameless, he jumped into features like The Iron Claw, strengthening his grip on both film and television.

