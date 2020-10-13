Karan Johar Gets Emotional About Sushant Singh Rajput In This Throwback Video; Fan Asks If There’s Even A Picture Of Kangana Ranaut With SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise came as a shock to the entire nation and his fans are still grieving the loss of the young and talented actor that he was. From CBI to ED to the NCB, many investigative agencies have been probing the case.

Ever since his sudden demise, the social media is divided into two parts. One blaming nepotism and Bollywood for his death and the other who is waiting for the investigative agencies to give the final word.

When you talk of nepotism in the Bollywood industry, there’s one name that you can’t ignore and is called the flag-bearer for the same i.e. Karan Johar. At least, that’s what Kangana Ranaut thinks. The esteemed director has been trolled every now and again by Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and the social media has become too toxic to be a part of.

Lately, there’s a video of SSR with Karan is going viral on the internet where they both are sitting together while shooting for Sony TV’s reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The director is in awe of Sushant and just can’t stop praising him and on the other hand, Rajput couldn’t stop blushing listening to him praise.

An SSR fan took to Twitter and shared the video and took a dig at Kangana Ranaut and captioned it, “The way Karan Johar Talking about Sushanth touched my Heart Can you’ll Show me a Single Video Sorry atleast a pic of Sushanth With Kangana Bitch”

The way Karan Johar Talking about Sushanth touched my Heart Can you’ll Show me a Single Video Sorry atleast a pic of Sushanth With Kangana Bitch #BiharRaiseVoice4SSR#KaranJohar #KanganaRanaut #BollywoodScaredOfArnab #SushantSinghRajput #BoycottBollywood #BollywoodDirt pic.twitter.com/q2BCtFLIHF — Varshi (@VarshiAlia) October 13, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4 and he was the first-runner up of the show whereas singer Meiyang Chang won the reality show.

Take a look at one of his performances here:

That was one beautiful performance and it’s so hard to believe that this pure soul is no more with us.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has been continuously fighting for justice and she took to her Instagram and posted, “This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. 🙏❤️🙏 I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love ❤️”

Share your thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput and Karan Johar’s video in the comments section below.

