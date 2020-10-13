Recently, the team of Radhe resumed shooting after a break of more than six months. Randeep Hooda who recently underwent a knee surgery, had also resumed shooting a few days back for the film. He had shared a picture of himself resuming dubbing with the caption, ‘Grateful to be back at work’.

In his latest Instagram post, Randeep Hooda has announced that he has wrapped up the shooting of Radhe. Randeep shared a selfie of himself along with a picture of him giving a glimpse of the new normal and how shoots had changed post COVID and the kind of precautions that were being taken to ensure safety.

Apart from Radhe, Randeep, will also seen in a quirky comedy opposite Ileana D’Cruz and another new age love story titled Mard.

