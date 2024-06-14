Some people have gone from the world but have left an emotional legacy behind. That is the case with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It’s been four years since his passing in 2020, and fans around the world are still grappling with his loss and trying to heal. His death, apart from being shocking, was a moment of upheaval in the industry, leading to a lot of mistrust with the authorities and people feeling like there was more to the case than in was revealed. The family is still reeling from Sushant’s demise and still on a quest to find justice after four years.

His sister penned an emotional note, discussing losing hope and feeling helpless.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, wrote a heart-wrenching note on the late actor’s death anniversary. On Friday morning, Shweta shared an unseen video of Sushant with his sisters on Instagram. In her emotional caption, she called for justice for her brother and pleaded with authorities to investigate the events of June 14, 2020, expressing her feelings of despair.

In a scathingly emotional Instagram post, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don’t know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I’m losing my patience and feel like giving up. But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask themselves: don’t we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can’t it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened? PLEASE, I am requesting and pleading that you help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve.”

Shweta questioned the nature of justice and whether SSR deserved all of this and continued in another post, “Someone who wore his heart on his sleeve—was it a fault to be so pure and loving in this cruel world? It’s been 4 years of injustice to Sushant. Does he deserve this?”

Fans flooded the comment section, echoing her sentiments. They even showered her with love and passed on strength in this difficult time.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. While some believed it was a suicide, others suspected foul play. Since then, Shweta has been tirelessly seeking justice for her brother.

In April, Shweta launched an online campaign titled ‘Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan’ to seek justice for her brother’s death. She encouraged people to tie a red cloth on their wrists or foreheads and share a video on social media. And urged agencies to deliver justice for the late actor.

In March, Shweta released a video statement appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the CBI investigation into her brother’s death. She highlighted that 45 months had passed without any updates from the investigative agency. And stressed that the Prime Minister’s intervention could expedite the probe and provide solace to grieving hearts.

“Namastey. I am Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister. I am recording this message for our Prime Minister Modi Ji. Wanted to bring to your attention that this is the 45th month of Bhai’s passing, and we still have no updates on the CBI investigation. I earnestly request your intervention, as our family and the nation are struggling with many unanswered questions in this case,” she said.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his movie debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 and went on to star in 11 films. His last film, Dil Bechara, an Indian Adaptation of The Fault In Stars, was released posthumously in 2020.

