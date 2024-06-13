'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar' In Trouble, Joju George Injured During Thug Life Shoot - Trending News

Here’s what’s buzzing in the entertainment world today! Malayalam actor Joju George reportedly suffered an injury while filming for the upcoming Tamil movie “Thug Life.” In another development, a South Korean artist has accused the makers of the Indian sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD” of plagiarizing his artwork.

Meanwhile, fans are buzzing with excitement as the teaser for Sudheer Babu’s action film “Harom Hara” has been released. On a different note, news of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding has been confirmed through a leaked audio invite.

In legal news, the Supreme Court has put the release of ‘Hamare Baarah’ on hold. Additionally, Karan Johar is seeking Bombay High Court intervention over a film title issue.

Scroll down to read the complete news wrap!

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly set to tie the knot later this month. The news comes after a leaked audio invitation surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy.

In the audio clip, both Sonakshi and Zaheer can be heard confirming their relationship status, moving from “rumored girlfriend and boyfriend” to “husband and wife.” The invitation also mentions the wedding date as June 23rd and specifies a venue – Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant owned by actress Shilpa Shetty. While the couple themselves haven’t officially commented on the news, the leaked audio seems to be a clear confirmation of their upcoming nuptials. Read more

Supreme Court Puts ‘Hamare Baarah’ Release on Hold

The release of the Bollywood film “Hamare Baarah” has been halted by the Supreme Court of India. This comes after the court heard a petition challenging the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) decision to grant the movie a certification. Details regarding the specific objections to the film’s content haven’t been made public.

The movie’s release was scheduled for yesterday, but the court order has put those plans on hold until a final decision is reached on the certification challenge. The court has also requested the High Court to expedite its handling of the plea. This unexpected development leaves the future of “Hamare Baarah” uncertain, with viewers and filmmakers alike awaiting the court’s final verdict.

Karan Johar Seeks Bombay High Court Intervention Over Film Title

In a surprising move, filmmaker Karan Johar has approached the Bombay High Court seeking an injunction against the upcoming film titled “Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar.” Johar objects to the unauthorized use of his name in the film’s title, arguing that it misleads audiences and infringes upon his personal rights.

The petition, filed through DSK Legal, urges the court to prevent the release of the film, originally scheduled for June 14th. Johar contends that the title exploits his brand name and reputation, built over years in the industry, without his consent. He emphasizes the potential for irreparable damage to his goodwill if the film is released with this misleading title.

The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear the plea on June 13th, a day before the film’s intended release. This legal battle casts a shadow over the release of “Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar,” with the court’s decision holding significant weight for both Johar and the film’s creators.

Sudheer Babu’s Action Drama “Harom Hara” Gears Up for Release: Teaser Unveiled!

Action star Sudheer Babu is all set to return to the silver screen with his upcoming film “Harom Hara”. The makers have recently unveiled the release teaser, raising the excitement among fans.

The gritty teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences, hints at a thrilling storyline. Sudheer Babu appears in a fierce avatar, wielding guns and showcasing his combat skills. The background score adds to the intensity, leaving viewers eager to learn more.

“Harom Hara” marks the directorial debut of Gnanasagar Dwaraka, known for his work on the film “Sehari”. Malvika Sharma plays the female lead opposite Sudheer Babu. Click here to view the trailer

Mishap on the Sets of “Thug Life”: Malayalam Actor Joju George Injured During Filming

Malayalam actor Joju George, known for his diverse roles, reportedly suffered an injury while filming for the upcoming Tamil action drama “Thug Life.” According to sources, the accident occurred during a shoot involving a helicopter scene at the Puducherry airport location.

Details about the extent of the injury are unclear, but reports suggest Joju George fractured a bone in his left foot. He received immediate medical attention and was reportedly advised rest by doctors.

“Thug Life,” directed by Mani Ratnam, features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha Krishnan. The film revolves around the story of thugs in colonial India.

The shooting schedule for “Thug Life” is expected to continue despite this setback. Whether Joju George’s injury will cause any delays in production remains to be seen. Fans of the actor have expressed their concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

The trailer for the upcoming Indian science fiction film “Kalki 2898 AD,” starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, has landed in hot water. A South Korean digital artist, Sung Choi, has accused the film’s makers of plagiarizing his artwork.

Choi took to social media platforms like Instagram to share a comparison between a scene from the Kalki 2898 AD trailer and his own artwork, published ten years ago. Both images depict a dystopian cityscape with striking similarities in architecture, lighting, and overall atmosphere. Read more

