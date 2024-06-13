Soori Muthuchamy’s action-packed crowd-pleaser Garudan continues its impressive ascent at the box office, setting its sights firmly on the much-desired 50 crore mark. Early estimates suggest the film collected a commendable 1.25 crore on its second Wednesday, June 12, 2024. This propels its total domestic collection to a strong 35.25 crore nett and a robust 41.59 crore gross.

Garudan isn’t just soaring domestically; it has also found success overseas, grossing an estimated 6.25 crore. This brings the film’s worldwide total to an impressive 47.84 crore, showcasing its global appeal.

Garudan makes 76% Profit

Garudan’s profitability is soaring even higher than its box office numbers. Made on a budget of just 20 crore, the film has already amassed a net domestic collection of 35.25 crore after 13 days. This translates to a return on investment (ROI) of a staggering 15.25 crore, pushing its profit margin to a highly impressive 76.25%. These figures solidify Garudan as not only a critical darling but a resounding commercial success.

Looking at the daily breakdown, Garudan’s opening weekend was strong, grossing 3.5 crore on its first day and steadily climbing to 4.85 crore and 6.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Weekday collections saw a natural dip, with Monday bringing in 2.75 crore and Tuesday dropping slightly to 2.35 crore. The first Wednesday held well at 2 crore, followed by a small decline to 1.85 crore on Thursday. The film closed its first week with a total collection of 23.55 crore.

The second week has shown renewed momentum, with Friday grossing 2 crore, followed by a jump to 3 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday saw a decrease to 1.3 crore and 1.15 crore, respectively, but Wednesday’s early estimates of 1.25 crore suggest continued audience interest.

Directed by the talented Durai Senthil Kumar and produced by the collaborative efforts of Grass Root Film Company and Lark Studios, Garudan boasts a stellar cast. Soori Muthuchamy delivers a powerful performance, ably supported by the equally impressive M. Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan. The film’s strong Tamil occupancy of 14.83% on Wednesday is a testament to its hold on the regional audience. This, coupled with positive word-of-mouth, has trade analysts predicting a comfortable crossing of the 50 crore mark in the coming days.

With continued audience support, Garudan is poised to take its rightful place among the year’s biggest commercial successes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran On Fire! Brings 249 Crore In 6 Months With Aadujeevitham & Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News