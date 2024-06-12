Something epic is brewing on the horizon. A sci-fi spectacle from India is poised to make an earth-shattering impact in North America, and it’s not waiting for release to do it. Kalki 2898 AD, the highly anticipated brainchild of director Nag Ashwin, has ignited a pre-sales firestorm. The film is setting its sights on a historic opening. Read on!

Boasting a star-studded cast featuring ‘Darling’ Prabhas alongside icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD has ignited a frenzy among moviegoers. The film is registering seismic pre-sales activity with a mind-blowing $1 million already secured—and that’s with 15 days left before the film premieres!

Early Numbers Point to Historic Premiere for Kalki 2898 AD

The Prabhas-starrer is igniting a firestorm of excitement among moviegoers. Pre-sales are scorching hot, with a staggering $800,000 secured for opening nights alone. That figure spans a whopping 1450 shows and represents a phenomenal 26,500 tickets already sold. This puts Kalki 2898 AD on a trajectory to potentially shatter all records for the biggest premiere of an Indian film ever witnessed in North America.

Furthermore, fans can expect an even bigger explosion! Major theatre chains like AMC haven’t even opened bookings yet. Once the full pre-sale window kicks in, experts predict a massive surge in ticket sales.

IMAX Experience Awaits!

Adding to the excitement, Prathyangira Cinemas, the film’s North American distributor, has confirmed a grand IMAX release for Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD Goes PLF

In a historic first for Indian cinema, Kalki 2898 AD will be showcased at ALL Marcus Theatres locations equipped with premium large format (PLF) screens. This means the movie will be available on a massive scale across 38 locations, offering an unparalleled viewing experience for fans.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD will be released in theaters on June 27th, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. Buckle up—this one’s going to be a wild ride!

