The countdown for Kalki 2898 AD has begun, and fans are awaiting the big release with bated breath. Makers released the official trailer on Monday, which was well received. While the promo was expected to break the internet, unfortunately, it couldn’t make its way to the Top 10 Most Viewed Hindi Trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Scroll below for more details!

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a strong cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Ideally, the names would be enough to pull the audiences to the theatres. Nag Ashwin has created an epic science fiction action film with high production value. Projections suggest the box office will be set on fire, but shockingly, the same did not happen with YouTube views.

Within 24 hours, Kalki 2898 AD garnered a total of 17 million views on YouTube. The beginning was quite solid, with the 1 million mark being surpassed within the first 30 minutes. But the viewership eventually slowed down and remains much lower than the Top 10 competitors on the list.

Take a look at Top 10 Most Viewed Hindi Trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours below:

1. Salaar: 54.2 million

2. Adipurush: 52.2 million

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 50.9 million

4. Animal: 50.6 million

5. KGF: Chapter 2: 49 million

6. Jawan Prevue: 45.6 million

7. Cirkus: 45 million

8. Samrat Prithviraj: 43.8 million

9. 83 – The Film: 43 million

10. Sooryavanshi: 42.9 million

Even if one considers Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD will need 25.9 million views to attain that feat. The margin is quite considerable, and we’re talking about the last spot on the list.

When one talks about views in all languages combined, Kalki 2898 AD garnered a total of 36.7 million. That number is also not enough to make a place on this list.

Here’s hoping the pre-release buzz only grows from here and the film turns out to be the biggest Indian affair at the box office. It is reportedly made on a budget of 600 crores, which is a huge risk.

