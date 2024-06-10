The wait is now over! Kalki 2898 AD trailer is out, and it’s no less than a cinematic experience. The epic science fiction action drama stars Prabhas in the leading role alongside Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. Are we sensing a blockbuster at the box office on June 27, 2024? Scroll below for a detailed trailer review!

The trailer begins with an introduction to the land of Kasi (Varanasi), which is suffering from drought, leaving the population in turmoil. Only one can save the world – the almighty. Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) has to protect Padma (Deepika Padukone), who is the mother of Bhairava (Prabhas). While the exact storyline remained unclear, it is to be seen whether the world will be saved or lead to destruction.

Deepika Padukone plays the mother of Prabhas, while Disha Patani is his love interest. The trailer is a visual spectacle in terms of its grandeur and high production value. The background score was powerful and perfectly supported the visuals. The dialogue in the first half of the 3-minute promo could have been improved, while the second half remained impactful. The costumes, as well as the character looks, are commendable! Especially, look out for Kamal Haasan, who is to surprise the audience with an unusual and intriguing avatar.

Kalki in 2898 AD is a dystopian story, inspired from the events of the Mahabharata, so one could only imagine the complexities. Whether Nag Ashwin has managed to narrate the tale in a well-defined manner or the audience will leave theatres confused remains one of the most crucial concerns.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive Indian films. One thing is for sure – the film is going to blow our minds with its high-octane action sequences, VFX as well as technological advancements. And that’s all fans of action movies look out for!

All in all, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is sure to open the box office on an earth-shattering note. It is from there and the storyline that will majorly define whether the film will attract the masses or will turn out to be a disappointment.

Take a look at Kalki 2898 AD trailer below:

